The hacker who stole more than $600 million worth of cryptocurrency from Poly Network on Tuesday—and who had returned $342 million of it as of this morning— is communicating with his victims via a string of notes attached to the transactions being conducted to return the money. The hacker has compared themselves to Batman in one of their transactions with the company, along with several other interesting statements. (You can see a full list of the back-and-forth messages here.)