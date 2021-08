Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE later this year as a successor to the highly popular Galaxy S20 FE which was launched last year. For a while now, the Galaxy S21 FE has been in the news with the device rumored to drop in September. While renders of the device have not been evasive, popular tipster, Evan Blass has shared a set of 3D renders of the S21 FE showing the entire device in all its glory. The 3D renders also show the rice array of color options that the smartphone will be available in.