CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia's pass defense left much to be desired in 2020. The UVA secondary yielded 304.4 passing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NCAA. “Our biggest weakness a year ago absolutely was our pass defense,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said on a recent ACC Network appearance. “And we’ve learned wow, that in college football, the secondary manages points, points control outcome. And man, you better have enough players to make it through a college season, especially in the way college football is going with so much spread and so much throwing.”