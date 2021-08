Green Matter isn’t just another rising artist in the dubstep scene – she’s a badass female with a loud and heavy message to say with her sound. There are so many women in the scene who are making some huge waves and they deserve a bright light shined upon them. Having females at the forefront of the music scene is so important, and not just because of exclusivity. We need leaders that want to make a difference in music and be positive influences to all. One of those is a rising dubstep DJ and producer Green Matter who has quickly made a name for herself and is an artist at the forefront of hard-hitting bass music.