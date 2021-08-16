Cancel
Wildfire smoke may have contributed to thousands of extra COVID-19 cases and deaths in the western US in 2020

By Harvard School of Public Health
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of COVID-19 cases and deaths in California, Oregon, and Washington between March and December 2020 may be attributable to increases in fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke, according to a new study co-authored by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study is the...

