Cloudy weather, chance of rain in Seattle area to start the week
The clouds Seattle saw Monday are expected to stick around through Tuesday, possibly even bringing a very small amount of rain. After wildfire smoke arrived in Seattle last week during the most recent heat wave, any rain is more than welcome. Air quality in the Seattle area is expected to remain in the good to moderate range through Thursday. Smoke forecasts beyond that were not yet available early Monday.www.seattletimes.com
