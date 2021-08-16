Comcast NBCUniversal Selects 11 Startups for the Fourth Class of Its LIFT Labs Accelerator, Powered by Techstars
Comcast announced the startups selected for the fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars. These 11 companies, chosen from hundreds of applicants from over 40 countries, were identified for their potential to revolutionize industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, NextGen Entertainment, Future of Work, and Personalized Experiences.martechseries.com
