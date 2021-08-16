‘Delco Mom,’ Long-time EMT Mary Ellis Dies After Valiant Cancer Fight

Mary Ellis. Image via Darby Township Police Department.

“Delco’s Mom,” Mary Ellis, a special EMT in Delaware County, died Aug. 13 after a valiant fight with cancer, writes Nicole Acosta for dailyvoice.com.

Mary Theresa Ellis was born in Collingdale and had a 30-year career in emergency services .

She was a volunteer at Collingdale Fire Company Ambulance, then Darby Fire Company Ambulance before becoming a Mercy Fitzgerald paramedic, as well as working for Norwood Fire Company Ambulance. She was also a CPR instructor.

Mary Ellis worked with fire companies in Sharon Hill, Lansdowne, Folcroft, Yeadon, Briarcliffe, Darby, and Clifton Heights.

“Chances are probably pretty good you met her in one fashion or another, either treating one of your family members or if you needed her services, treating you like one of her family,” the Darby Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Ellis brought an “endearing, zesty, spunk for life,” according to her obituary.

“Mom was a staple in EMS and was often found chasing her “children” around on fires and other emergencies to ensure everyone was hydrated and cool or warm depending on the weather,” the Darby Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

“Her humor, love, compassion, brutal honesty, and smile will be missed by so many of us.”

Read more at dailyvoice.com about Mary Theresa Ellis.