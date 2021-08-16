Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Nation’s largest reservoir expected to be hit with strict water limits amid widespread drought

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government is expected to announce a tier one water shortage in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, forcing Arizona and Nevada to cut back on water usage as early as next year. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down how residents and farmers are reacting to the announcement and whether more reservoirs across the country could also see major cutbacks.Aug. 16, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 20

NBC News

NBC News

188K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Reservoirs#Water Shortage#Water Usage#Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgriculturePLANetizen

Federal Government Declares Water Shortage as Lake Mead Reaches Critical Low

With water in Lake Mead at a critically low level – the lowest in the reservoir's nearly hundred-year history – the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has declared a water shortage, triggering "mandatory cutbacks next year that will bring major challenges for Arizona farmers and reduce the water allotments of Nevada and Mexico." As reported by Ian James and Zayna Syed, the declaration "has been anticipated for months and was triggered by the spiraling decline of Lake Mead, which stores water used by Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico." In particular, "[f]armers in part of central Arizona will face major cutbacks in water deliveries next year, and they’re preparing for the supplies to be entirely shut off in 2023."
Earth ScienceThe Weather Channel

Satellite Images Compare Lake Mead's Water Levels in 2020 and Now

Satellite images show us just how much Nevada's Lake Mead has dwindled in the past year. Photos from the European Space Agency Sentinel-2 satellite, as well as from Maxar Technologies show images from 2019, 2020 and 2021. Clicking back and forth between the images in the slideshow above, viewers can...
Arizona StateHigh Plains Journal

Widespread improvements in Arizona and New Mexico drought conditions

Monsoonal moisture and associated heavy rainfall returned to Arizona and New Mexico after a brief hiatus last week, leading to widespread improvements in drought conditions, as well as some flash flooding. In most of Arizona and New Mexico, long-term drought remains, but recent conditions have been wet enough for a green-up in vegetation.
Politicswatchers.news

Lake Mead hits record low, triggering its first-ever shortage declaration, U.S.

Water levels at Lake Mead have fallen to record lows this summer, prompting officials to declare the reservoir's first-ever water shortage on August 16, 2021. Lake Mead is a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River formed in the 1930s from damming the river at the Nevada-Arizona border -- Hoover Dam. It's the largest reservoir in the United States, providing household water to 40 million people in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico, and irrigation for large areas of farmland.
PoliticsThe Verge

Drought-choked Colorado River faces an unprecedented water shortage

For the first time ever, there’s an official water shortage at the largest water reservoir in the US. Today, the US Bureau of Reclamation declared a water shortage at Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead, which 25 million people across the Western US and Mexico rely on for water. It’s the first time this kind of declaration had been made on the Colorado River, the main source of water for Lake Mead, CNN and E&E News report.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

‘Megadrought’ hits water supply in western U.S.

This is an adaptation of the intro from one of our daily newsletters. Want stories like this delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here. A disaster can be long expected and still come faster than expected. People have been forecasting a long-term drying of the West for well over a decade....
Colorado StateNBC Connecticut

Feds Will Ration Water From Colorado River Amid Historic Drought

Federal officials on Monday ordered the first-ever water cuts for the Colorado River Basin amid a historic drought. The Colorado River supplies water and power for more than 40 million people. Arizona will take the biggest hit, with 18% of the state's annual apportionment cut. The U.S. government on Monday...
Colorado StatePhys.org

Colorado basin drought sparks water limits at huge US reservoir

A huge reservoir that supplies water to tens of millions of people in the Western United States is at such low levels that populations it feeds must reduce their useage next year, the government said Monday. A chronic drought has left huge swathes of the country parched, as man-made climate...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

U.S. declares first Western reservoir water shortage, triggering cuts

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials for the first time on Monday declared an official water shortage for the massive Lake Mead reservoir, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest, as 10 Western governors appealed for federal drought disaster aid. The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona,...
Orlando, FLPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Orlando urges water limits amid COVID-19 surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for a least a week, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with...
PoliticsBay News 9

First-ever water shortage declared on Colorado River

For the first time, the U.S. government has declared a water shortage on the Colorado River and Lake Mead. Lake Mead is at its lowest level since it was formed in the 1930s. Most of the western U.S. is amid a historic multi-year drought. Water supplies will be cut beginning...
Energy Industrycapitalandmain.com

New Mexico Drilling Permits Skyrocketed Under Trump, State’s Climate Future at Risk

Over the past four years, oil and gas producers have applied for more than 10,000 permits to drill for oil and gas on federal land in New Mexico. Recent data provided to Capital & Main by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows that Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs) slowly rose quarter by quarter from 2017 through the start of 2020, then more than doubled in the last half of the year. And just a few companies are behind the jump.
Agriculturebouldercityreview.com

New plan slows Lake Mead decline by paying farms not to plant crops

Officials in Lower Colorado River Basin states want to slow the decline of Lake Mead’s water levels over the next few years by paying Southern California farmers not to plant crops. It’s not a plan that Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River resources for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern...
PoliticsIola Register

Water cuts ordered for Southwest states as drought continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought. Water levels at the largest reservoir on the Colorado River — Lake Mead — have...
U.S. PoliticsPhys.org

Feds announce historic water cuts: What does this mean?

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation declared a water shortage in the Colorado River Basin, announcing historic water cuts for portions of the western United States. The damning headlines are startling, but water researchers say they shouldn't be—this is all part of a water conservation plan nearly two decades in the making.

Comments / 20

Community Policy