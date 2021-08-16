Nation’s largest reservoir expected to be hit with strict water limits amid widespread drought
The federal government is expected to announce a tier one water shortage in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, forcing Arizona and Nevada to cut back on water usage as early as next year. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down how residents and farmers are reacting to the announcement and whether more reservoirs across the country could also see major cutbacks.Aug. 16, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 20