Nation’s largest reservoir expected to be hit with strict water limits amid widespread drought

With water in Lake Mead at a critically low level – the lowest in the reservoir's nearly hundred-year history – the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has declared a water shortage, triggering "mandatory cutbacks next year that will bring major challenges for Arizona farmers and reduce the water allotments of Nevada and Mexico." As reported by Ian James and Zayna Syed, the declaration "has been anticipated for months and was triggered by the spiraling decline of Lake Mead, which stores water used by Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico." In particular, "[f]armers in part of central Arizona will face major cutbacks in water deliveries next year, and they’re preparing for the supplies to be entirely shut off in 2023."