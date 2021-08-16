Cancel
Rusk County, TX

2 people injured in a two-vehicle crash near Old Gaston School in Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)

2 people injured in a two-vehicle crash near Old Gaston School in Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)

On early Sunday afternoon, a two-vehicle collision injured two people in Rusk County.

The incident involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle took place in front of the old Gaston School. On arrival, emergency responders transported both drivers to a local hospital with unknown injuries. As per the reports, firefighters from the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were conducting traffic control.

Reports revealed that traffic was reduced to one lane on State Highway 64 in Rusk County following the crash. The identities of the injured victims have not been revealed at this time. Authorities have not provided any additional details regarding the accident as of this moment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

August 16, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Texas region.

