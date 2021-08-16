OM Holdings International, Inc (OMHI) To Open Second City Center and Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
OneMart City Center & Second Marina Store Located in Downtown Road Town. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI) an owner and operator of delivery services and retail stores in the Caribbean with a proprietary mobile app, today announced a 25-year-lease on a 3,000 sq. ft. space in downtown Road Town near Village Cay Marina in Tortola, BVI.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
