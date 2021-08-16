Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Depression Grace Headed for Haiti, Where Thousands Left Homeless by Earthquake

By Natalie Colarossi
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Tropical Depression Grace is projected to hit Haiti on Monday, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, mudslides, and strong winds to a country already rocked by a powerful earthquake that killed over 1,200 people and left thousands more homeless over the weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace is expected to move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Monday evening. The center lowered Grace's threat from a tropical storm to a depression on Sunday but still predicts up to 10 inches of rain to hit the region.

On Monday, the Center warned: "5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are expected across the southern terrain areas through Tuesday. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides."

At 8 a.m. Monday, Grace was 125 miles southeast of the Haitian capital of Port Au Prince and moving west at 15 miles per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm warning has been set for the entire coast of Haiti.

The tropical depression will hit the island nation just two days after it was devastated by a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake. On Sunday, the death toll from the earthquake climbed to 1,297, and thousands more are believed to be missing under piles of rubble from collapsed buildings, according to the Associated Press.

The earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured, a number that has so far overwhelmed hospital systems across the nation. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said Sunday that more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 more were damaged. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also affected by the powerful quake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake took place 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud and triggered landslides that slowed rescue efforts in two of the hardest-hit communities.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country on Saturday, and said he was rushing aid to areas where towns and hospitals were almost completely razed by the damage.

"We salute the dignity, the resilience effort of the victims and their ability to start over. From my observations, I deduce that Haitians want to live and progress. Let us unite to offer these people a living environment conducive to development," Henry said Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6ZGC_0bT1CDak00

The earthquake struck just one month after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated , and amid the nation's attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As the poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has been suffering from political instability, gang violence, and food scarcity for decades.

The Caribbean nation has also faced devastation from previous earthquakes and hurricanes. In 2010, a massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Hait i, killing an estimated 300,000 people and rendering over 1 million homeless. That quake marked one of the deadliest natural disasters in the Western Hemisphere, with large parts of the island still recovering more than a decade later.

"Little more than a decade on, Haiti is reeling once again," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said Sunday, according to AP.

"And this disaster coincides with political instability, rising gang violence, alarmingly high rates of malnutrition among children, and the COVID-19 pandemic—for which Haiti has received just 500,000 vaccine doses, despite requiring far more," fore added.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized an immediate aid response on Saturday. USAID Administrator Samantha Power , who is overseeing the efforts, announced Sunday that a search and rescue team was being sent from Virginia at the request of Haiti's government.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a helicopter was transporting medical personnel from the Haitian capital to the earthquake zone, along with evacuating the injured to Port-au-Prince.

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Hurricanes#Tropical Depression#Extreme Weather#Grace#The Associated Press#Usgs#Haitians#Ap#Usaid#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
Daily Beast

Haiti Struggles to Dig Out After Earthquake and Flooding

LES CAYES, HAITI—Early in the morning on Aug. 14, the small island nation of Haiti was hit by yet another calamity: a 7.2 earthquake. The quake rattled the westernmost portion of the country, destroying and damaging hundreds of buildings while killing up to 2,000 people and wounding more than 9,000.
Environmenttpr.org

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
EnvironmentPosted by
WFAE

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
Environmentkmuw.org

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
Environmentwlrn.org

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
Environmentkazu.org

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
Environmentksut.org

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
EnvironmentNPR

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

Nearly a week after an earthquake that has left more than 2,000 people dead, Haiti is still reeling and aid groups are struggling to respond. An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
EnvironmentPosted by
Connecticut Public

The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid

An update now from Haiti on that country's disastrous week. There's the earthquake that occurred Saturday and has left more than 2,000 people dead. Then the tropical storm that struck and complicated relief efforts. Aid groups are struggling to get organized and help the thousands of injured people and many thousands of homeless people. NPR's Jason Beaubien has been covering this all week from different corners of Haiti. He joins us now from the airport at the capital, Port-au-Prince, to talk about what he has seen and heard. Hey, Jason.
texassignal.com

Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, here’s how to help

A 7.2- magnitude earthquake over the weekend has left over 2,000 Haitians dead and over 12,000 injured in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti. According to statistics from the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team, 83,300 houses have been damaged from the earthquake and 2.2 million people have been exposed to MMI level shaking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy