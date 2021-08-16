U.S. Embassy Reportedly Burning Sensitive Information to Keep it From Taliban
In a video posted by an Italian journalist as she flew over Kabul, plumes of smoke can be seen as workers use fires to destroy sensitive material.www.newsweek.com
