Oklahoma City, OK

Preliminary hearing conferences set for July Moore murder case

 5 days ago

The preliminary hearings for five teens charged with the murder of a Moore man are set for next week.

18-year-old Decorion Tarnell Barnett and 16-year-olds Tyron Leroy Williams, Keyshaun Cantrell Jones, Benjamin Tilton Snell and Kaden E’Maura Jackson are accused of killing 24-year-old Marquis Devonne Hawkins on July 28.

The preliminary hearings are set for 9 a.m. on August 24 at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Judge Lori Puckett’s courtroom, per Oklahoma State Courts Network.

According to the affidavit, the suspects drove to Cabela’s in Oklahoma City on July 28, where Williams allegedly stole 9mm hollow point ammunition before meeting with Hawkins.

The suspects allegedly drove to the Hawkins’ residence at 2800 NE 4th Street to purchase marijuana. After arrival, Williams told the four others he intended to rob the victim, and proceeded to walk behind the victim and told him not to move. Hawkins then spun around and fired at Williams who returned three shots, fatally striking Hawkins. The suspects fled the scene following the gunshots.

Moore police responded to the shooting and found Hawkins had been shot. The victims died from his injuries after being transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Barnett and Jones were taken into custody that night and Jackson turned himself in about three hours later. Snell surrendered and Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Del City on July 30.

Williams faces a first degree murder charge, while the other four are charged with Felony Murder. The four 16-year-olds’ charges fall under the youthful offender bracket, according to MPD.

Bond is set at $3 million for all but Williams, who has a $5 million bond.

