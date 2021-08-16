BBB warns of scams targeting college and trade students
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning for college and trade school students to watch out for suspicious emails. Students have reported receiving a phishing email from the schools “financial department” with information about the Economic Stimulus Plan or other offers of money. After clicking on the link in the email, you will be brought to a website asking for your school email and password. Once entered, the scammers have full access to your information. The Springfield Better Business Bureau Regional Director Stephanie Garland has more:www.ozarkradionews.com
