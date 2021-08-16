Cancel
Hooper, NE

Willa E. Moeller

By janet
 5 days ago

Died Friday, August 13, 2021 at home. Willa was born October 6, 1928 in Sidney, Nebraska to George and Martha ‘Moseman’ Niemann. Her childhood was spent on the farm in the Sidney area. She was confirmed on April 18, 1943. She married Donald Moeller on December 21, 1957. They lived and worked on the farm their entire married life. In 1968 she donated a kidney to her brother Bill. Donald died on August 19, 2010 and Willa continued to live on the farm.

