UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann comments on the Australian labour market figures. “The Australian economy added 2,200 jobs in July, much better than expectations for a loss of 43,100 jobs following the increase of 29,100 jobs previously. Unlike the case in May and June, employment gains were driven by part time employment, up 6,400 to 4,143,800 people. Full time employment decreased by 4,200 to 9,012,600 people. The participation rate decreased by 0.2 pts to 66.0%. Accompanying the rise in employment, the unemployment rate fell further to 4.6% from 4.9% previously. The jobless rate has dropped for eight straight months, from 6.9% in October 2020, and this is the lowest print for the unemployment rate since December 2008.”