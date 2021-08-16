Rains signs with Iowa Western Softball

(Council Bluffs) A former Riverside softball player will continue her career at the next level.

Chiara Rains is joining the Iowa Western Softball team. “It means a lot. It can help me build to be a better softball player and person all around. They don’t just focus on softball. They have moral values and do a lot of community service projects.”

Rains had been eyeing Iowa Western for a few years. She’ll part of the Pottawattamie Promise, a collaborative effort between Iowa Western and the Iowa West Foundation to help first generation college students from Riverside, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Council Bluffs Community Schools and Lewis Central. “When I was a sophomore we got introduced to the Pott Promise. I applied to see if my parents made underneath the financial aid amount and after I did that I just did all of the other requirements and then they dropped me a letter and told me that I received the Pott Promise.”

Rains will be returning from a broken finger that caused her to miss most of her senior year. She hit .278 with four RBI in six starts for the Lady Dawgs last summer. She started all 19 games as a junior with a batting average of .298.