Local Congressman Calls the Fall of Afghan Government “Heartbreaking”

Pasadena Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called the situation in Afghanistan “tragic” in a statement Sunday. “America went to war in Afghanistan after September 11 to kill the mastermind of that deadly assault and reduce the threat of another attack on our soil. In this we were successful, but it came at a great cost to our brave service members and their families,” Schiff said. “We owe them a debt we can never repay.