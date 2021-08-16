Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Local Congressman Calls the Fall of Afghan Government “Heartbreaking”

pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called the situation in Afghanistan “tragic” in a statement Sunday. “America went to war in Afghanistan after September 11 to kill the mastermind of that deadly assault and reduce the threat of another attack on our soil. In this we were successful, but it came at a great cost to our brave service members and their families,” Schiff said. “We owe them a debt we can never repay.

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Americans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 2

Community Policy