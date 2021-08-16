Cancel
Public Safety

Gunmen Abduct 19 People From College in Northwest Nigeria

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted 15 students and four staff members from an agricultural college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, police said on Monday, the latest in a spate of mass kidnappings across Africa's most populous country. During the attack late on Sunday night, the gunmen exchanged...

Nigeria
Public Safety
Africa
