It’s no secret. Iron Fist on Netflix has arguably been coined the worst Marvel series in history. The first season was met with mixed reviews; some hated it while others thought that was simply “Ok.” The writers desperately tried to make up for the previous season’s lackluster but failed miserably. That’s probably why Netflix decided to cancel the series altogether. I was able to binge watch both seasons within forty-eight hours as I was anxious to see how Danny’s story was told. Although it slightly held my interest, it wasn’t enough to hold my attention for long, which is quite sad because Iron Fist had the opportunity to become one of the best Marvel series. Here are a few ways that I noticed that the writers of this series dropped the ball: