Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

US opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system

By TOM KRISHER
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0hXb_0bT13TBC00

DETROIT — (AP) — The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards. The agency announced the action Monday in a posting on its website.

The investigation covers Tesla's entire current model lineup, the Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention. NHTSA has not taken action on any of the recommendations. The NTSB has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies such as NHTSA.

Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

The agency has sent investigative teams to 31 crashes involving partially automated driver assist systems since June of 2016. Such systems can keep a vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. Of those crashes, 25 involved Tesla Autopilot in which 10 deaths were reported, according to data released by the agency.

Tesla and other manufacturers warn that drivers using the systems must be ready to intervene at all times. Teslas using the system have crashed into semis crossing in front of them, stopped emergency vehicles and a roadway barrier.

A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations office.

The crashes into emergency vehicles cited by NHTSA began on Jan. 22, 2018 in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles when a Tesla using Autopilot struck a parked firetruck that was parked partially in the travel lanes with its lights flashing. Crews were handling another crash at the time.

Since then, the agency said there were crashes in Laguna Beach, California; Norwalk, Connecticut; Cloverdale, Indiana; West Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Cochise County, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina, Montgomery County, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; and Miami, Florida.

“The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver's engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation,” NHTSA said in its investigation documents.

In addition, the probe will cover object and event detection by the system, as well as where it is allowed to operate. NHTSA says it will examine “contributing circumstances” to the crashes, as well as similar crashes.

An investigation could lead to a recall or other enforcement action by NHTSA.

“NHTSA reminds the public that no commercially available motor vehicles today are capable of driving themselves,” the agency said in a statement. “Every available vehicle requires a human driver to be in control at all times, and all state laws hold human drivers responsible for operation of their vehicles.”

The agency said it has “robust enforcement tools” to protect the public and investigate potential safety issues, and it will act when it finds evidence “of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety.”

In June NHTSA ordered all automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems.

The measures show the agency has started to take a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past. It has been reluctant to issue any regulations of the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

Shares of Tesla Inc., based in Palo Alto, California, fell nearly 2% before the opening bell.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Model S#Detroit#Ap#Nhtsa#Tesla Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
TechSpot

Tesla's Autopilot is being investigated after nearly a dozen first responder scene crashes

In brief: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened a preliminary evaluation of Tesla’s Autopilot system. The report notes that most incidents happened after dark and involved typical scene control measures like first responder flashing lights, road cones and illuminated arrow boards. All of the Tesla vehicles involved were confirmed to have been in Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control mode when the crashes occurred.
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars can’t stop hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Traffic AccidentsAustin American-Statesman

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

U.S. auto safety regulators launched an investigation into Tesla's partially self-driving car system after nearly a dozen reports of the company's vehicles crashing into cars at the scenes of incidents involving emergency responders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe Friday into Tesla's Autopilot, which steers, brakes and...
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Comments on Tesla Autopilot Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. Tesla shares fell $31.00, or 4.32%, to close Monday at $686.17. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over...
PoliticsConsumer Reports.org

Federal Government Opens Safety Defect Investigation Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes

The government’s top auto safety watchdog has opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system following several crashes in which drivers in Tesla vehicles have struck stopped emergency vehicles. These crashes have been responsible for 17 injuries and one death. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s probe will...
CarsPosted by
The Independent

Tesla shares plummet after investigation launched into autopilot system following series of fatal crashes

Tesla shares have fallen five per cent after federal regulators launched an investigation into the company’s vehicle autopilot feature.The system is accused of causing almost a dozen crashes involving emergency vehicles. By mid-morning in New York, shares in the company were trading at 5.04 per cent, down 36 points from the market opening to $681.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that it was formally investigating Tesla and its partially automated driving system because it failed to spot emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire engines. The agency says it had identified 11 crashes since 2018...
Economyfinancialbuzz.com

Tesla Shares Fall Following Probe by U.S. Auto Safety Regulators

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell over 5% Monday following the launch of a formal investigation into the company’s Autopilot system by federal vehicle safety regulators. The inquiry was launched after multiple crashes that left about 17 people injured and one dead, according to documentation submitted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Carsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Investigators Announce Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes That Resulted in 17 Injuries and 1 Death

American auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot program on Friday following a number of crashes that involved emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the probe Monday, pointing out that since January 2018, it found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.
CarsPosted by
Shore News Network

U.S. opens investigation into Tesla’s autopilot feature after multiple crashes

The Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, citing 11 crashes since 2018 that were potentially caused by the technology. The probe will be wide-ranging and won’t be limited to any individual Tesla model, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document filed on Friday. All of the roughly 765,000 vehicles Tesla has produced since 2014 will be subject to investigation.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Down Today

The NHTSA has begun a formal probe of Tesla's Autopilot. NHTSA could force a recall, impose fines on Tesla, or both. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were trading lower on Monday after a U.S. government agency announced an investigation into the company's Autopilot hands-free driving system. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT,...
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads

A new federal investigation that claims Tesla’s driver assistance technology is dangerously defective could result in the removal of hundreds of thousands of their cars from U.S. roads — and some advocates are wondering whether there might be even more regulation for Elon Musk’s brainchild on the horizon, if not the autonomous vehicle industry at large.
Traffic Accidentsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla hit by probe after autonomous car crashes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot autonomous vehicle technology after a number of Tesla cars were involved in crashes. NHTSA announced the Tesla investigation on Monday. So far this year, the agency has opened 26 probes into auto and highway safety issues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy