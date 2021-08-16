Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks, investigation underway

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlMDA_0bT13DIo00

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. — An investigation is underway into the death of a 29-year-old 82nd Airborne paratrooper discovered lifeless in his barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, military officials said.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino was pronounced dead after emergency medical services personnel were called to his barracks and attempted life-saving measures, military officials said in a statement to ABC station WTVD in Durham, North Carolina.

Military officials said the paramedics were called after Rubino was found unresponsive on Friday night.

"The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy," Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat, 82nd Airborne Divisions, said in a statement. "We mourn Mikel's passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time."

No further details on the circumstances of Rubino's death were provided by military officials.

Rubino of Oroville, California, is survived by his wife, Alyssa, and young daughter, according to military officials.

Rubino joined the Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg this year. He served as an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

His death came a day before President Joe Biden mobilized 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg to join U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan over the weekend to, according to the president, facilitate the "orderly and safe drawdown" of U.S. personnel and allied forces in the region overrun by Taliban fighters.

It was unclear if Rubino would have been among the paratroopers sent to Afghanistan.

During his brief Army career, Rubino was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge, military officials said.

His death marks the latest in a string of recent deaths of Fort Bragg soldiers on or near the base.

In June, two paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division were found dead in their barracks in what Army officials said they suspected were drug overdoses. In May, Fort Bragg Sgt. Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in the killing of Spc. Kelia Horton, 22.

A Rolling Stone magazine investigation published in April found that 44 Fort Bragg soldiers died on or near the base in 2020, including several killed in homicides and at least 21 who died from suicide.

The 2020 deaths include the unsolved homicides of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, a Green Beret, and Timothy Dumas, 44, an Army veteran who once served at Fort Bragg. Lavigne and Dumas were found shot to death in December 2020 on a training range at Fort Bragg.

Army criminal investigators also continue to investigate the death in late May 2020 of Fort Bragg Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, whose dismembered remains were found during a Memorial Day camping trip with fellow soldiers to North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Paratrooper#Veteran#82nd Airborne#Fayettville#Pfc#Wtvd#Brigade Combat#2nd Brigade Combat Team#Taliban#Army Service Ribbon#Rolling Stone#Fort Bragg Specialist#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

Navy Fighters Fly Over Tense Kabul as Military Continues Evacuations

The Navy is flying armed F/A-18 fighters from the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group over Kabul as more troops arrive at Hamid Karzai International Airport and the military ramps up its pace of evacuations. Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stressed at a Pentagon briefing...
Midlothian, VARichmond.com

Father of Airman killed in Afghanistan strongly favors U.S. pullout

Willie D. Ransom Sr., of Powhatan, a U.S. Army and Vietnam war veteran, watched developments unfold with a heavy heart this week as the bodies of panicked Afghans clinging to planes departing the Kabul airport dropped from the sky. Images broadcast across the world returned again and again to chaotic...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
Militaryinformnny.com

Navy Seal credited with killing Bin Laden reacts to Afghanistan chaos: Inside Edition Exclusive

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Across the country, many are reacting to the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan as its government recently fell to Taliban forces. In an exclusive airing on August 16, Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander spoke with the Navy Seal credited with killing Osama bin Laden, Robert O’Neill. In their interview, O’Neil reacted to Afghanistan’s recent fall to the Taliban.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Video shows Afghans passing baby off to troops to escape Taliban

A heartbreaking video posted online Thursday showed Afghans handing a baby to American troops at the Kabul airport to escape the Taliban. Fox News obtained the somber footage depicting an adult handing a child off to a service member over a barbed fence at the Kabul airport, which is currently surrounded by Taliban militants.
MilitaryVallejo Times-Herald

Spencer Schultz: I was a Marine in Afghanistan: Here are my thoughts

I arrived in Southern Afghanistan in February of 2010 with the 1st Intelligence Battalion stationed out of Camp Pendleton. I was an 0231 Intelligence Specialist who had recently gotten out of high school and had no idea what war was going to be like nor the trauma it would induce returning home over half a year later.
MilitaryWashington Times

Taliban not impeding evacuation — for now, Pentagon says

The Taliban became America’s bitter foe after it hosted al Qaeda in Afghanistan prior to the 9/11 attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. But 20 years later, and now in complete control of the country, heavily-armed Taliban fighters are — for now — closely coordinating on the evacuation effort of U.S. personnel from Kabul.
MilitaryGuard Online

Sacrifice of American Troops in Afghanistan Will Not Be Forgotten

When terrorists attacked our country on September 11, 2001, we demonstrated the steadfast resolve that unifies us as Americans and exhibited the enduring spirit that guides and shapes our response in times of crisis. Thousands of brave men and women answered the call to military service, boldly fighting to defend and protect the United States and deliver justice for the innocent lives cut short by the brutal actions of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.
Militaryadvertisergleam.com

Special Forces vet feels anger

Mike Conner did 2 tours of duty with the Special Forces in Afghanistan, once in 2002-03 and again in 2007-08. “I went initially not too long after 9/11, just after the Tora Bora bombing had taken place,” he said. “I was there 7 to 8 months, which is pretty typical for a Special Forces rotation because the tempo is so fast and guys are exposed to so much.”
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy