University of Iowa Cuts Funding to Iowa City Theater

The first time you experience the Iowa State Fair is always magical, but one man loved it so much he wrote a song. Steve Bowen and his family have lived in Iowa a few years now, after moving from Nebraska and Bowen says he was so blown away by the multitudes of fried food-on-a-stick, top-notch concerts, and entertainment, and not to mention the overall "Iowa Nice" vibe, he whipped up a little ditty about the whole thing.