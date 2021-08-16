Cancel
Iowa City, IA

University of Iowa Cuts Funding to Iowa City Theater

By Eric Stone
Hancher Auditorium is leaning on more support from grants and donors after it was recently announced that the University of Iowa would be reducing funding toward the venue. After a struggle like many had in 2020 due to the pandemic, Hancher had a reduced schedule of events and more cancelations which meant revenue from patrons was reduced. Now comes the news the University will be making budget cuts, in which Hancher is included.

