Malala Yousafzai 'Deeply Worried' About Women In Afghanistan After Taliban Take Control
Malala Yousafzai has said she is 'deeply worried' about women and minorities in Afghanistan, following the advance of the Taliban. Over the weekend, the situation in the middle eastern country escalated at a rapid pace. The majority of news outlets are now reporting that the Taliban has 'taken control' of Afghanistan, and have entered the capital Kabul, following a decades-long conflict.www.elle.com
