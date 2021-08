An on-the-road game series will be initiated between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees this mid-August. Although the Twins finished at second place in the American League Central preseason, the team displayed a poor season and are included in the worst division overall. They are behind by 17 games at 53-67 and will not be expected to participate in the postseason matches. The Yankees, on the other hand, are considered the best team in baseball as they have managed to bag seven of ten of their games and are now a step closer to claiming the Wild Card spot on the season at 68-52.