DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at 7.1 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGRThe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.