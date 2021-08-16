Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando police investigate after several cars set on fire at apartment complex

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvHWh_0bT0qTyB00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after several cars were set on fire at an apartment complex early Monday.

Officers were called to the West Vue Apartments at 6003 Raleigh Street in reference to several vehicle fires.

Police said security officers working at the complex saw two cars engulfed in flames.

Officers and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando police nonemergency line at 321-235-5300.

See a map of the scene below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cars#Apartment Complex#Security Officers#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Windermere, FLPosted by
WDBO

Body of missing jet skier in Orange County found near Windermere

Windermere, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found the body of a man who went missing Friday night near a park in Windermere. On Friday, deputies responded to RD Keene Park on Chase Road after a reported boating accident. Deputies say the victim, a man in his 20′s, was riding with a friend on the jet ski in the park and did not resurface after he fell off.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Florida woman accused of stealing $200K Bentley from condo garage

A Florida woman is accused of stealing a Bentley sedan worth about $200,000, authorities said. Sally Jo “Sajo” Davis, 52, of Plant City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

Texas man accused of recording co-worker in bathroom

MCALLEN, Texas — A Texas man is accused of recording a co-worker with his cellphone while the woman was in the bathroom of the business where they worked, authorities said. Omar Barrera, 33, of Pharr, was charged with one count of invasive visual recording, according to Hidalgo County online booking records.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

AMBER ALERT issued for Tennessee teen last seen in Florida

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Autumn Turner from Athens, Tennessee. She may be with 27-year Jacob Flournoy. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed teen was last seen in St. Augustine wearing a black shirt, dark colored pants and carrying a light-colored backpack. She also has a tattoo of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy