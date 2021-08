I got into a discussion the other night about pet names. My Stepdaughter came home from a friend's house that had like 15 cats. She was trying her best to say all the names, but kinda gave up after number 6. We all laughed because there is always a "Mittens" or an "Oreo." So this got me thinking, what if you wanted to prove to someone you were from Rockford, what could you name your pet?