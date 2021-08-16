Cancel
Minnesota State

Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

