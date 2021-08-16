Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Collapse of China’s Online Tutoring Industry Is Taking American Educators Down With It

By Emily Tate
edsurge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sky was still pitch-black when Anna Whitehead rose from bed to begin teaching for the day. It’s a routine she has grown accustomed to over the past two years—waking up around 4:40 a.m. and logging on, bleary-eyed, to teach English to a cadre of children in China. Except this...

www.edsurge.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#Tutor#Private Education#Americans#Chinese#Tiktok#Bust Quinones Robinson#English#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Educationwtvbam.com

VIPKid to stop selling foreign-based tutoring to students in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese education firm VIPKid said on Saturday it would stop selling classes taught by foreign-based tutors to students in China with immediate effect to comply with new rules announced for the country’s private education sector. China last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit,...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Down as Delta Takes Toll on China

(Bloomberg) -- Oil sank for a third consecutive day as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand, while drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity and the OPEC+ alliance adds barrels. West Texas Intermediate slumped 1.2% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

China's Crackdown On Tutoring: Tuition Expert, Adam Caller, Responds

The Chinese Government are imposing new regulations and restrictions on the private tutoring industry. China's crackdown on tutoring is motivated by the Government's hopes that it will incentivise parents to have more children, as it will supposedly reduce the financial burden of the costs associated with highly competitive education. EdSurge...
Educationglobalvoices.org

China: Parents and teachers are divided amid crackdown on private tutoring

China is furthering its nationwide crackdown on the private education industry by encouraging citizens to report schools that host extracurricular tutoring classes as well as public school teachers who earn extra income through private tutoring. The reporting system has stirred up debate on social media as reflected in a recent...
EducationMetro International

Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China’s season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s months-long regulatory crackdown on an array of private companies has unsettled tech upstarts as well as decades-old firms, ushering in a new, uncertain environment. Top antitrust regulator the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) issued sweeping draft rules on Tuesday governing online competition as the cabinet updated...
Economyspglobal.com

China's steel industry consolidation accelerates as Anshan absorbs Benxi

China's Anshan Iron & Steel's merger with Benxi Iron & Steel finally materialized Aug. 19 after going through several hurdles since 2005. The move not only signals accelerated consolidation in the steel industry, but also points to an intensifying competition between steelmakers at a time when economic growth is slowing down.
CelebritiesTelegraph

'Undesirable and unhealthy': China cracks down on online fan culture

China's obsessive online celebrity worshippers have found themselves facing the wrath of Beijing, after they were accused of fuelling “undesirable” behaviour such as money-worshipping and trolling. In the latest editorial aimed at cracking down on "disruptive" activities including gambling and alcohol, the Communist Party's official People’s Daily newspaper said social...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online Tutoring Software Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends

Global Online Tutoring Software Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Online Tutoring Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Port 443, Acuity Scheduling, TutorCruncher, BookSteam, Visibook, Book Like A Boss, Fons, Teachworks, LearnSpeed, Oases Online, Schedulista, Vectera, Amidship, BigBlueButton, Group Technologies, Blink Session, Vagupu, Redrock Software, TakeLessons, TutorPanel, SimplifyThis, MatchingLABS, Icceleration, Ortera, Clark, Directed Analytics & GT Soft.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China Cracks Down On Online Insurance Companies

China has turned its focus to the country’s insurance technology platforms as the nation’s banking and insurance watchdog continues its regulatory crackdown on businesses in a variety of vertical markets, to the dismay of investors around the world. The latest order instructs insurance companies and local agencies to stop improper...
Economydecrypt.co

China’s Central Bank Clamps Down on 11 Crypto Firms in Shenzhen

China has taken a decisive stand against the crypto industry in recent months. Yesterday, that continued when the Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, reportedly “cleansed” 11 companies for illegal cryptocurrency activity. According to the state-owned outlet the Shanghai Securities Journal, the Shenzhen branch of...
Economygcaptain.com

China Starts Shutting Down World’s Third-Busiest Port

By James Mayger (Bloomberg) China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears. All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted...
Foreign Policylegalnews.com

Attorneys take a look into administration's China policy

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) will present “The China Initiative: Where Does the Biden-Harris Administration Go with This Enforcement Strategy?” as a live webcast on Wednesday, August 18, beginning at 1 p.m. Beginning in the prior administration, the U.S. Department of Justice began its China Initiative, an effort that targeted...
Energy Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

China's low-carbon pursuit turbocharges new energy vehicle industry

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China, the world's biggest car market, has seen its new energy vehicle (NEV) industry enter the fast lane, powered by the country's low-carbon strategy and surging demand. "The NEV industry is the integration of information technology and manufacturing system," said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

China's industrial output up 6.4 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.4 percent year on year in July as production demand continued to recover, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday. The figure was up 11.5 percent from the level in July 2019,...
Retailinvesting.com

China’s July Industrial Output and Retail Sales Disappoint, Recovery Slows Down

Investing.com – China's factory output and retail sales grew at a slower pace in July, signaling that the economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum. Business operations were disrupted by the latest COVID-19 outbreak and adverse weather, which also contributed to the disappointing data. National Bureau of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy