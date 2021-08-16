Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 Prospect Rankings: #10-#6
Welcome to the 2021 edition of my Toronto Maple Leafs prospects rankings. Even though the team hasn’t drafted in the first round in two of the past three years, the Leafs have a surprisingly strong farm system, particularly for a playoff team. They’ve made some terrific decisions at the draft, including selecting Nick Robertson at 53rd overall, selecting Rasmus Sandin at 29th overall, and turning the 44th pick into both Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela.mapleleafshotstove.com
