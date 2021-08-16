Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 Prospect Rankings: #10-#6

Things look good to the coming regular season as well. Tavares has been given a clean bill of health after the severe concussion he suffered in in Game 1 of the first round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. And given Matthews’ disposition and the drive he has to improve, who’s going to bet against him dumping the ghost that haunts him after his struggles scoring during last season’s playoffs? He led the NHL in goals by a wide margin even, but didn’t have much to show against the Canadiens’ checking.