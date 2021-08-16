Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 Prospect Rankings: #10-#6

By Kevin Papetti
mapleleafshotstove.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 2021 edition of my Toronto Maple Leafs prospects rankings. Even though the team hasn’t drafted in the first round in two of the past three years, the Leafs have a surprisingly strong farm system, particularly for a playoff team. They’ve made some terrific decisions at the draft, including selecting Nick Robertson at 53rd overall, selecting Rasmus Sandin at 29th overall, and turning the 44th pick into both Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela.

mapleleafshotstove.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roni Hirvonen
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Nic Petan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#The World Juniors#The Swedish Hockey League#Mhl#Chl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Biggest Problem Is Not the Core Four

When the Toronto Maple Leafs were ousted yet again during the 2020-21 playoff’s first round, there was anger and disappointment among Maple Leafs’ fans. Fingers first pointed at Mitch Marner for his poor playoff series. Trade him away was the call. Some – although fewer – also pointed at Auston...
NHLYardbarker

Who Will be the Maple Leafs 3rd and 4th Line Centers?

Things look good to the coming regular season as well. Tavares has been given a clean bill of health after the severe concussion he suffered in in Game 1 of the first round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. And given Matthews’ disposition and the drive he has to improve, who’s going to bet against him dumping the ghost that haunts him after his struggles scoring during last season’s playoffs? He led the NHL in goals by a wide margin even, but didn’t have much to show against the Canadiens’ checking.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Comparing Freddie Andersen and Petr Mrazek

This summer the Toronto Maple Leafs said goodbye to longtime starting goalie Frederik Andersen. It’s official. There’s a new goalie in town who is expected to share duties with Jack Campbell. On the opening day of free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their longtime netminder Freddie Andersen and signed Petr Mrazek to take his place.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Trading Rielly Not Quite as Dumb As Trading Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t win in the playoffs. When you don’t win, as our neighbors to the south can attest, some people completely abandon reality and just get really crazy. The Toronto Maple Leafs equivalent of suggesting the most fair and accurate election in history was stolen, is suggesting that Mitch Marner should get traded.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday’s FTB: The Toronto Maple Leafs did the right thing

Most organizations have some kind of policy; some kind of set of values they share with their followers to let them know who they are and what they stand for. On-ice product aside, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been very vocal, especially in the last two years, regarding the kinds of messages they want to have representing their organizations, and the kinds of people they want to be a part of it.
NHLYardbarker

The Maple Leafs Need to Move On From Rielly This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Morgan Rielly must go their separate ways, and it has to happen sooner than later. This statement is not a reflection of Rielly’s play or his commitment to the blue and white. It’s not an assertion the team doesn’t want him or doesn’t appreciate his service. It just comes down to the cold hard facts, including the most significant truth of all: money talks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Sign Nikita Gusev Right Now

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to have the most interesting training camp in recent memory when the players hit the ice next month. In recent years, the Toronto Maple Leafs roster hasn’t had many interesting camp battles, because as a contending team, their roster was more or less set.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Maple Leafs on the Bubble Heading Into the 2021-22 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ have a number “bubble” players. These are players who might be part of the team’s regular-season roster; or, who might not be. Some of these players have been with the organization for a while; others are newer to the team. In this post, I’m once again collaborating with well-known Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith to review five of these players.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: 4 Players Looking to Reach Career Milestones

Every NHL season, there are players on every team looking to reach career milestones. The Toronto Maple Leafs are no different. They have four players this season who will be looking to reach some big milestones. In this article I will be looking at four players on the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs Forward Auston Matthews Undergoes Surgery

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Auston Matthews underwent successful wrist surgery earlier today. Matthews encountered discomfort upon increasing his on-ice training earlier this week. After consultations with specialists and Maple Leafs medical staff, surgery was the recommended course of action. His recovery will be a minimum of six weeks.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs at the World Junior Summer Showcase

EDMONTON, AB - JANUARY 02: Elmer Soderblom #25 of Sweden skates against Topi Niemela #7 of Finland during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinals at Rogers Place on January 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple Leafs recently had three prospects shine at...
NHLchatsports.com

Should The Washington Capitals Learn From The Toronto Maple Leafs?

Nick Jensen, Washington Capitals (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) When you watch sports, and in particular hockey, you will occasionally see teams that resemble each other. What I mean by that is you will sometimes see teams that follow the same paths. The Washington Capitals can be used as an example a couple of times in the last decade.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Two-Year Stanley Cup Window Has Begun

It seems like only yesterday that the Toronto Maple Leafs won the 2016 NHL Draft Lottery, and used the pick to draft superstar Auston Matthews. That same season, a 20-year-old William Nylander burned up the AHL by scoring 18 goals and 27 assists (for 45 points) in 38 games for a more than a point-a-game pace and didn’t slow down much when he was called up to the big team, adding six goals and seven assists (for 13 points) in 22 games.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: A Look at the Off-Season and What Lies Ahead

Jul 13, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas (left) and president Brendan Shanahan (right) watch a NHL workout at the Ford Performance Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Maple Leafs had a decent off-season considering that they lost their number one...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Could have Undrafted Gem in Gogolev

There have been many instances where teams manage to find strong undrafted talent in the past. The Tampa Bay Lightning is the perfect example with Martin St. Louis, Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde before he became a member of the Seattle Kraken. The Calgary Flames invited Mark Giordano to their camp after he went undrafted. Players who have been passed over in the draft have gone on to have strong careers.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Kämpf Will Contribute More Than Meets the Eye

Just because David Kämpf isn’t a household name among Toronto Maple Leafs fans, doesn’t mean he can’t turn into one. While it’s safe to assume he won’t attract the same type of spotlight as fellow centremen John Tavares and Auston Matthews, Kämpf could become a more important addition than many realize.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Predicting where the remaining Toronto Maple Leafs UFA’s will end up

We’re well into the NHL free agency period this off-season and there is still a handful of decent names out there that is still un-signed at this very moment. Some players that are currently a UFA were on the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and I honestly wonder where they could all end up. Whether that’s re-signing with the Maple Leafs, signing with a new team, or simply, retiring, if you know who I am talking about.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Matthews scores his 36th, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night. The 23-year-old Matthews hit the 60-point mark for a fifth straight season since getting picked first overall at the 2016 draft. Mitch Marner had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy