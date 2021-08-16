Cancel
Does ZF set the bar on computing power for future mobility?

Cover picture for the articleAutomakers are turning to new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures as vehicles become increasingly connected, automated and electric. At the core of these architectures are high-performance computers, which may be deployed as central, domain or zone controllers. ZF is emerging as a dominant player in this space with its ProAI supercomputer, the latest generation of which made its China debut earlier this year. This represents the state-of-the-art offering from a segment pioneer, and could set the bar for the wider industry.

