First artist to Auto-tune
Question: Who is the first mainstream artist known for utilizing the infamous Auto-tune vocal distortion technique? A: Cher. Greenbank West Virginia is home to the Green Bank Observatory, operated by the National Science Foundation. Appearing on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg, Journalist Steven Kurczy the author of “The Quiet Zone”, tells a story beyond the science of the observatory, the story of the people and life of the residents of Greenbank and the surrounding area and what’s it’s like to live without cellphone, Wi-Fi and modern technology.wsvaonline.com
Comments / 0