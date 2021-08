Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.