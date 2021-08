Forecasters say Henri will impact parts of New York State this weekend with heavy rain, high winds, and the potential for gusts up to 65 miles per hour in the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island regions. Henri strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane late Saturday morning and is expected to make landfall on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings for the area, with dangerous storm surge inundation expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island. Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and the Hudson Valley and Capital regions, and he has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets.