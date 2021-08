The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga addressed the current power dynamic and struggle going on between Goku and Vegeta! The manga series is currently making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc with each new chapter of the series, and one of the most compelling aspects of this arc is how it is continuing the fraying between Goku and Vegeta since the fight with Planet Eater Moro. During the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Vegeta had begun training in an entirely different matter after growing frustrated over their stalled growth since the fight with Broly.