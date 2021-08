SEGA and Atlus have announced that they will be sharing more news about the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V which is exclusive for the Nintendo Switch system. The news will come via Shin Megami Tensei V News Vol. 2 which will be streamed on YouTube tomorrow at 12pm Japan time. The official stream for Shin Megami Tensei V will be hosted by Chiaki Matsuzawa. You can tune into the stream tomorrow here.