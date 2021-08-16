Cancel
Obituaries

Judy (nee Franklin) Batchelor

registerpublications.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy (nee Franklin) Batchelor, of Harrison, passed away on Aug. 14, 2021, at the age of 80. Judy was born in Maben, West Virginia, on Jan. 23, 1941, to Joseph and Effie (nee Pendry) Franklin. She caught the eye of Walter W. “Pooch” Batchelor, and they were married on July 18, 1958. They were blessed with three children, daughter Terry, and two sons: Todd and Jeff. Judy was always taking care of others. She stayed home with her children and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also helped friends and neighbors that needed extra help as they got older. Judy enjoyed cooking and the family get together always entailed making her famous fried chicken and potato salad. Judy loved being outdoors either working in her yard in her flower gardens or taking walks. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Traveling back home to West Virginia and going with family to Myrtle Beach or Dale Hollow lake were her favorite places to vacation.

