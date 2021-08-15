Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

IN AND AROUND WEST ESSEX: West Essex Regional school board meets tonight

newjerseyhills.com
 6 days ago

MONDAY, Aug. 16: West Essex Regional Board of Education meets at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of West Essex High School, North Caldwell. Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. at James Caldwell High School, 265 Westville Ave. All school staff, students and families age 12 and older are welcome to receive free Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot. For information, call the West Caldwell Health Department at (973) 226-2303.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
City
North Caldwell, NJ
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Essex Fells, NJ
City
Westville, NJ
City
West Caldwell, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Columbus, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Municipal Building#West Essex High School#Moderna Or#Johnson Johnson#Lrb 646 Rrb#Caldwell Village#Victorian#Churchill School#Swingman The Misfits#Caldwell Essex Fells#Jewish#Recovery#Target#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy