IN AND AROUND WEST ESSEX: West Essex Regional school board meets tonight
MONDAY, Aug. 16: West Essex Regional Board of Education meets at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of West Essex High School, North Caldwell. Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. at James Caldwell High School, 265 Westville Ave. All school staff, students and families age 12 and older are welcome to receive free Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot. For information, call the West Caldwell Health Department at (973) 226-2303.
