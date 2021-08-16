Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel
Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal vaccination mandate for interstate travel. Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates. The story mentions the administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing. Noem tweeted that if the administration tries a vaccine mandate for interstate travel “we will stand up” and governors are the last line of defense to protect freedoms.www.amazingmadison.com
Comments / 0