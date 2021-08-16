Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

amazingmadison.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal vaccination mandate for interstate travel. Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates. The story mentions the administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing. Noem tweeted that if the administration tries a vaccine mandate for interstate travel “we will stand up” and governors are the last line of defense to protect freedoms.

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Mandates#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
HealthKEVN

SD Legislators urge ‘vaccine mandate ban,’ face Noem opposition

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem and conservative Republican lawmakers are at odds over banning corporate vaccine mandates. “If we mandate one thing, are we setting a precedent for what we are telling businesses they have to do far into the future?” Noem asked in an interview Tuesday. Republican state...
Congress & CourtsHerald-Palladium

Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
Utah StateNPR

Utah Gov. Blasts Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric, But Won't Push To Make Mask Mandates Easier

The highly contagious delta variant has generated fresh criticism in recent weeks for the federal government's shifting response and guidance. It's also generated fresh criticism for Republican governors, like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, who have refused to allow renewed restrictions and mask mandates in places where cases are surging and where vaccination rates remain lower than the national average. But some Republican governors are also pushing back on anti-vaccine rhetoric. That includes Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, who joins us now. Welcome.
Public HealthKait 8

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers. Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated. Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy. Southwest...
EducationWSJM

Top Doc Told Whitmer School Mask Mandate Would Curb Virus

From the Associated Press — Michigan’s top doctor says she’s told Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she adds there are other factors when considering the step. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reiterated Wednesday she’s “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold. The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it. Superintendents have expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Stands Alone Banning COVID Vaccine Requirements

We know some of you will call us strong, independent mavericks. Others will call us knuckleheads. Whatever side you're on is fine with us. We were just really surprised that banning vaccine requirements is already down to only one. But prepare for pushback, Montana. As the Associated Press reminds us,...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy