Buy Dogecoin: is the rally coming now?

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market has recovered significantly in the last few weeks, with most prices jumping in the last week alone. Overall, the cryptocurrency market has risen 2.08% in the past 24 hours and market capitalization broke the $ 2 trillion mark for the first time. While the big cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum are moving in a stable upward trend, Elon Musk’s most popular crypto currency, Dogecoin, has increased by over 10% in the last 24 hours. Thus, Dogecoin has risen above 30 cents for the first time since mid-June.

