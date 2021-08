The New Orleans Saints have signed kicker Brett Maher, according to NFL Network. This signing comes in the wake of the injury to Pro-Bowl kicker Wil Lutz according to ESPN. Maher was the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons, 2018 and 2019. He was cut abruptly after a week 14 loss to the Chicago Bears in 2019. Since then, he has bounced around the league on multiple teams’ practice squads. He has spent time with the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. However, Maher has failed to make the main NFL roster in that time.