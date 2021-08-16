Cancel
Paysafe acquires SafetyPay

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaysafe has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SafetyPay for USD 441 million in an all-cash transaction. SafetyPay is a payments platform that enables ecommerce transactions via Open Banking and e-money solutions, operating primarily in Latin America. According to the official press release, this latest deal is supposed to strengthen Pasysafe’s foothold in Latin America, building on its recently announced acquisition agreement with PagoEfectivo.

