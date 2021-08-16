Paysafe acquires SafetyPay

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) ("the company"), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SafetyPay for USD 441 million in an all-cash transaction. SafetyPay is a leading payments platform that enables eCommerce transactions via an unrivalled choice of open banking and eCash solutions, operating primarily in Latin America. For Paysafe, this latest deal strengthens its strategic foothold in Latin America, building on its recently announced acquisition agreement with Peruvian payments platform, PagoEfectivo. Together the two acquisitions set Paysafe up to be the leading open banking and eCash solutions provider in Latin America, one of the world's fastest-growing online markets.