Governor signs package of bills to honor and protect service members

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker is signing a package of legislation to further honor and protect Illinois service members. One of the seven new laws means families of fallen National Guard soldiers killed in active duty will be presented with the American Flag while another reverses dishonorable discharges that were issued because of a service member’s sexuality says the Governor.

