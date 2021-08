Revolut has announced it is releasing a new product to help customers access up to 50% of their salaries just a day after the next pay cycle has begun. Called ‘Payday’, the feature is cost-free for employers and only available to eligible customers across the UK, with the EEA, and US to follow shortly after. For EUR 1.50 per month, eligible customers will be able to dip into the salary that they haven’t been paid yet, allowing them more financial flexibility, as the press release says.