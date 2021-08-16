Minecraft Dungeons is the next NSO Game Trial in Australia

In general, if you take a tried-and-true gameplay mechanic and smash it together with dungeon crawling and/or light RPG elements, you’re going to create a game that I like. It’s science, I think. That is very much the case with Dungeon and Puzzles by indie developer Nekolyst. It’s certainly dressed up like a dungeon crawler but in reality this is very much a Sokoban game. Well, that’s what it says, but I associate Sokoban with pushing boxes, and that’s not what you do here. It is however one of those slidey puzzle games where you move your character in a cardinal direction and they keep on going until they hit something. In Puzzle and Dungeons you’ll need to utilize this rule to defeat all the enemies, open up the exit door, and move on to the next room. Simple right?