Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons is the next NSO Game Trial in Australia

By Daniel Vuckovic
vooks.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next game trial available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers has been revealed. It’s Minecraft Dungeons, which shouldn’t come as a shock as it was a trial in Japan earlier this month. From August 18th until August 24th Minecraft Dungeons will be free to play for subscribers. Usually, Game Trials...

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Nintendo Switch Online#Nso Game Trial#Game Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.20 Patch Notes (1.10.3.0)

Update 1.20 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have now released a brand new update for Minecraft Dungeons today that should be rolling out now for all platforms. On PS4 the patch number is 1.20, although officially it’s recognized as 1.10.3.0.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Boyfriend Dungeon surprise launches on Xbox Game Pass

Boyfriend Dungeon surprise launched on Xbox Game Pass today. This unique dating simulator balances romance with dungeon-crawling. In Boyfriend Dungeon, you work to win the love of different swords who become people. Boyfriend Dungeon is a video game where you take swords out for romantic dinners. Combining elements of classic...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

How Australia is creating a sustainable video game development ecosystem

Historically, the Australian video games industry was lacking in support from Federal -- and, with some exceptions, State governments -- when compared to the UK, Canada and even our neighbours in New Zealand. Amongst advanced economies, Australian game developers had some of the most limited access to government incentives and support for video games development, despite the global industry generating around $250 billion in revenue in the past year.
FIFASporting News

FIFA 22: When is the game being released in Australia?

The latest edition of the world famous FIFA video game - FIFA 22 - is getting closer to its launch date with developer EA Sports continuing to drip feed excited gamers with information. With the new version playable on Next Gen video game consoles and featuring exciting new gameplay additions...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Date your weapon in Boyfriend Dungeon, out on PC storefronts and Game Pass

Developer Kitfox Games has certainly shown it has the talent for range with its games. It allowed you to explore dangerous worlds in Shattered Planet before tasking you to solve murder mysteries in Lucifer Within Us. Now, Kitfox is asking you… to go on a cute date. Naturally, there’s a twist. Boyfriend Dungeon, which is now out on PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store as well as Game Pass, is a different take on the romance genre. In the game, your significant other is literally your weapon, and the romantic getaway is one of many procedurally generated dungeons.
Video Gamesmediapost.com

Agency Anniversary Held Inside Minecraft Video Game

How do you celebrate your agency’s 20th anniversary when COVID-19 restrictions make large, in-person gatherings impossible? Throw an office celebration in Minecraft. Toronto agency john st. turned 20, and large gatherings are still discouraged in Canada. This led the agency to go all out-- inside the popular Minecraft video game.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Remedy Developing Next AAA Game

While it might not be out for a while Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that they are currently developing their next AAA title. This news comes as Remedy’s previous AAA game Control passes the 10 million players mark. This news was revealed in an investor letter that was released today, accompanied...
Video GamesTouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Dungeon and Puzzles’

In general, if you take a tried-and-true gameplay mechanic and smash it together with dungeon crawling and/or light RPG elements, you’re going to create a game that I like. It’s science, I think. That is very much the case with Dungeon and Puzzles by indie developer Nekolyst. It’s certainly dressed up like a dungeon crawler but in reality this is very much a Sokoban game. Well, that’s what it says, but I associate Sokoban with pushing boxes, and that’s not what you do here. It is however one of those slidey puzzle games where you move your character in a cardinal direction and they keep on going until they hit something. In Puzzle and Dungeons you’ll need to utilize this rule to defeat all the enemies, open up the exit door, and move on to the next room. Simple right?
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Daily news (August 17): Minecraft Dungeons (Game Trial, North America) / Pokémon Unite

Today’s Daily news: Game Trial for Minecraft Dungeons in North America, but also…. Minecraft Dungeons (Game Trial, North America) Nintendo have announced that the Game Trial for Minecraft Dungeons will also be offered in North America. From August 18th to August 24th (same as Europe), Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to try out the full version of the game.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Try Minecraft Dungeons for free on Nintendo Switch this month

You have the opportunity to try out Minecraft Dungeons this week, as the title is the latest Game Trial event for Nintendo Switch Online members. Announced this morning, the trial runs from August 18 until August 24, so nearly a whole week to dive in and start your adventure. You...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Games Pass features Hades roguelike action dungeon crawler

Major Nelson and the Xbox team have once again released a new video bring all the latest news and releases on the Xbox platform in the latest This Week On Xbox episode. This week Microsoft day-one Xbox Game Pass additions Hades, art of rally, Boyfriend Dungeon, and more, check out the latest Xbox news in the video embedded below.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Islanders: Console Edition (Switch) Review

When Islanders released on PC a few years ago, it felt at home there, with its minimalist design and simple controls — it arriving on Switch via the recent Indie World showcase was a welcome surprise. The question is: can the zen-inspired city builder find a quiet place to call its own, amongst the veritable deluge of Switch games?
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Is Minecraft Getting a Next-Gen, PS5, or Series X Update?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. In the years since Minecraft’s 2011 1.0 launch, each new console generation has brought with it the question, “Will Minecraft get a next-gen update?” The launch of the latest generation of consoles is no different, and like usual, Mojang has announced no plans to overhaul the game in any significant way.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Vookcast #219: Will Nintendo Selects Ever Come to Switch?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to dig into Nintendo’s latest financial earnings and check in on whether Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the Switch are still selling well (spoilers: they are). The crew also takes a look at the exciting Indie World Showcase announcements, and the cancellation of PAX Aus 2021.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Minecraft: List of 5 confirmed mobs in future updates of the game

In every update, Mojang has added some or the other twist by adding up new mobs in Minecraft. Mojang also hosts a mob vote where the community gives a vote for which one to add next. In this article, we will share the list of 5 mobs that Mojang could be adding in Minecraft future updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy