JAMESTOWN — Warmer air parked over the region will provide for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. With the warm and humid air mass over our region, both weekend days will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms will mainly be across inland areas. Nothing really in the way of stronger storms, however a few storms could produce brief heavy down pours. High temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid-80’s with dew points in the mid to upper-60’s.