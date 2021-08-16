Cancel
A Look at Home Price Appreciation and What It Means for Sellers

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear the phrase home price appreciation, what does it mean to you? Through context clues alone, chances are you know it has to do with rising home prices. And as a seller, you know rising home prices are good news for your potential sale. But let’s look past the dollar signs and dive deeper into the concept. To truly understand home price appreciation, you need to know how it works and why it matters to you.

Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

Is It Time to Sell Your Home? 6 Things to Consider

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The real estate market is white hot right now. In some areas of the country homes are selling for millions of dollars over the asking price. Yes, millions over. So, is it time to sell your home and cash out? How will relocating impact your retirement?
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Do You Need a Real Estate Agent to Sell a Home in Today's Market?

It's a seller's market. So does it pay to get help selling your home?. High prices and low inventory. That's the best way to sum up the current real estate market. Or, to put it another way, it's very much a seller's market, and buyers have little bargaining power. Not only are buyers battling over homes to capitalize on low mortgage rates, they're driving already-inflated prices upward via bidding wars.
Real Estatejacksonvillefreepress.com

Real Estate News: What’s the deal with those “We Buy Houses for Cash” companies?

In today’s real estate market, homes stay on the market for about 25 days on average before going under contract. That’s better than back in 2010, when homes were averaging 140 days to sell, but it’s still not fast, and there’s no guarantee that your home will sell in 25 days. Location, season, and many other factors affect how quickly you can sell a home.
Real EstateHood County News

Surprising shift: Buyers now prefer existing homes

In April, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) posted an article, Home Buyers’ Preferences Shift Towards New Construction, which reported: “60% of people who were looking to buy a home in 2020 said they’d prefer new construction to an existing home.” However, it seems buyers are now shifting their preferences back to existing homes.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

5% of home sellers drop prices in recent weeks, report shows

The share of home sellers with price drops has now passed the 5% mark, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is the highest level this measure has reached since late 2019 and it is still climbing during a time of the year that is usually relatively flat.
Marketsjohnstonsunrise.net

The on-going question…Is this a good time to sell or buy real estate???

Statistics released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors indicate July 14, 2021 -- The Rhode Island Association of Realtors released June sales statistics today which portray another double-digit, year-over-year increase in price. At $385,000, June’s median sales price of single-family homes represents a 24.6 percent gain since June of last year and a 5.5 percent gain from the previous month.
Businesssimplifyingthemarket.com

Real Estate: It’s Still a Lack of Supply, Not a Lack of Demand

One of the major questions real estate experts are asking today is whether prospective homebuyers still believe purchasing a home makes sense. Some claim rapidly rising home prices are impacting demand and, by extension, leading to the recent slowdown in sales activity. However, demand isn’t the real issue. Instead, it’s...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Homebuyer Traffic Cools in July, Per Data From ShowingTime

ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, found that showing activity slowed during July compared to prior months, but still remained at historic levels with 110 markets averaging more than 20 showings per listing during the first five days, per data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®,
Real Estatethemreport.com

Price Drops Indicate Increasing Buyer/Seller Balance

In further signs of a slightly cooling market, the share of homes with price drops has now passed the 5% mark, according to a Redfin report. The research team there reports that this is the highest level this metric has reached since 2019. This time of year, the price drop level typically remains flat, however Redfin reports it is climbing.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Housing Market Trending Toward ‘Typical’

In further signs of a slightly cooling market, the share of homes with price drops has now passed the 5% mark, according to a Redfin report. The research team there reports that this is the highest level this metric has reached since 2019. This time of year, the price drop level typically remains flat, however Redfin reports it is climbing.
Real EstateFortune

The red-hot housing market finally begins to cool

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Between the bidding wars and lack of homes for sale, the 2021 housing market has been nothing short of a nightmare for many would-be buyers. But the red-hot market is finally starting to cool down...
Retailrealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
Retailnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates stay in holding pattern, impacted by COVID, retail data

Mortgage rates moved little in the past week, as the U.S. economic recovery encountered summer turbulence, slowing down its white-hot momentum from the spring. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nudged downward for the weekly period ending August 19, settling at 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week earlier, the average came in at 2.87%, and one year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate stood at 2.99%.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Rose In July For 12th Straight Month: Redfin

Market Conditions Still Improved Slightly For Homebuyers As Competition Eased. Redfin economist says demand has softened enough that homebuyers don't have FOMO. The median price of homes sold in July rose nearly 20% from a year earlier to a new all-time high of $385,600, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
Modesto, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Median home prices in Modesto are sky-high. Here's what it means for the local market

Aug. 19—Modesto experienced the fourth-highest change in median home prices among all U.S. metro areas this year, according to a new report. Median home prices increased by 10.92% in Modesto between December 2020 and June 2021, found the report, which is based on data from HouseCanary and analysis by Credible.com. This marks a median price increase from $387,432 to $429,732.
Constructioneyeonhousing.org

Multifamily Construction Sentiment Declines in Second Quarter

Confidence in the market for new multifamily housing decreased in the second quarter, according to results from the Multifamily Market Survey (MMS) released y the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) generated from the survey dropped three points to 48 compared to the previous quarter.

