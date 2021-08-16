Cancel
Columbia, MO

More changes coming to the Mizzou Athletic Department

By Rock M Nation
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

University of Missouri, Columbia, Desiree Reed-Francois, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. This week marks the official beginning of Desiree Reed-Francois' time as the Athletic Director of Mizzou Athletics. While the new AD has promised cultural change is coming to Columbia, we can already be sure that literal change is already on its way, specifically in the personnel department. Before her first day, Reed-Francois is already down a deputy AD, as Ryan Alpert has left the school to take a similar position at the University of Tennessee.

